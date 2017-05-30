× Demand for NBA Finals tickets has Cavs fans thinking of selling

CLEVELAND – They are the hottest tickets in town.

“Demand is through the roof right now,” said Mark Klang with Amazing Tickets in Mayfield Village

The Cavs against the Golden State Warriors Thursday for an NBA Finals trilogy that might be the most exciting yet.

“It’s been a series that has been anticipated since the season tipped off in October,” said Klang.

Klang says tickets for the NBA Finals games are about 20% higher than 2016.

“We’re seeing the same type of increase in the Finals, because we won last year. People have that feeling of repeat,” said Klang.

So, with that type of money, some season ticket holders are wondering if they should cash in.

“I’m in section 124, it’s right behind the visitors bench. I get a great view of the game,” said Dan Stintsman of Grafton.

Stintsman is a five-year season ticket holder who is selling his tickets for games 3 and 4.

Stintsman says a planned family vacation made the decision very easy.

“We put our tickets up for $2600 a piece, I have two seats. We are hoping we get that price because we have two friends that sold theirs for $3,000 a piece,” said Stintsman.

According to Destination Cleveland, each finals game bring in an estimated five million dollars to the local economy.​

