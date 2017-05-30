× Cleveland Browns sign Christian Kirksey to four-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Christian Kirksey to a four-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Kirksey, who played all but two snaps on defense last season, was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

“Christian Kirksey brings a lot to this football team,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown, in a news release on Tuesday. “He’s another example of a young talented football player that we want to be part of our organization for the long-term. Chris reflects the hard work and commitment we want in our locker room. He has done everything asked of him since he was drafted and has developed into an impact starter.”

The 6-foot-2, 235 pound linebacker finished third in the league with 148 in the 2016 season. He had 10 games with at least nine tackles.

“Hue Jackson has been telling me from day one that I have a chance to be a great player in this league and for them to offer me this contract speaks volumes,” Kirksey said. I am glad to be here and to be a Brown for a long time. This is my home. This is where I want to be. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.”

The Browns made it clear in this year’s draft that defense is a top priority. They took defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick and safety Jabrill Peppers later in the first round.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here