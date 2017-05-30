Cavaliers arrive in The Bay for NBA Finals trilogy

OAKLAND, Calif.– “We’re back.”

That’s all Tristan Thompson had to say when he posted a photo of his Cavaliers teammates on Tuesday.

The defending NBA champions returned to the Bay Area on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It’s the third straight NBA Finals for the Cavs and the Warriors. Golden State claimed the title in 2015, while Cleveland broke the drought to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy last year.

Here is the schedule for the 2017 NBA Finals:

Game 1 – Thursday, June 1 Cleveland at Golden State at 9 p.m.

Game 2 – Sunday, June 4 Cleveland at Golden State at 9 p.m.

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 7 Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

Game 4 – Friday, June 9 Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

Game 5 – Monday, June 12 Cleveland at Golden State 9 p.m.

Game 6 – Thursday, June 15 Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

Game 7 – Sunday, June 18 Cleveland at Golden State at 8 p.m.

Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary in the best-of-seven series.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here