Body found in North Ridgeville ID’d as missing man, ruled homicide
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The North Ridgeville Police Department released new information on Tuesday after a body was found at a home last week.
Officers, with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, searched a property on Jaycox Road near Shawn Drive on Friday. Police said during the prearranged search, they discovered a body in an outbuilding.
The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Harold Litten Jr., who lives at the home. The department marked him as a missing person on April 20.
According to North Ridgeville police, Litten’s death was ruled a homicide.
