Beach buzz: See Edgewater Park’s new multi-million dollar beach house

CLEVELAND - Edgewater Park's new beach house is set to open Friday after years of planning and buzz.

"People are going to rediscover our lakefront to me that's the really remarkable thing, they're going to be really impressed with what we are able to do," said Cleveland Metropark CEO Mark Zimmerman.

The two-story $3 million dollar pavilion boasts impressive views of Cleveland's skyline and Lake Erie. It features a double sided fireplace, bar and concession menu with a kick. A special ice cream flavor from Honey Hut along with made-to-order menu items with an emphasis on locally produced food.

"We'll have fresh Ohio beef burgers, the hot dogs are made locally, bratwurst, local perogies, fried pickles so it's kind of a concession stand kicked up a notch," said Jarrod McCarthy, the senior manager of enterprise operations at Cleveland Metroparks.

The local focus does not stop at the food. Beers on tap in the bar will be local as well including Great Lakes Brewing Company, Platform Brewing, Fatheads and Brick and Barrel. The bar will also serve some canned domestic and craft beers in addition to six signature cocktails including a bloody mary and cucumber margarita.

The new beach house is being branded by the Metroparks as a place for everyone including families. Several swings will be installed next to the outdoor patio furniture that can seat up to 250 guests.

Starting June 8th, Edgewater Live will kick off their fourth season rocking the lakefront. For ten weeks live music performances, food trucks, and recreation activities will be back at the park. Providing a way for visitors to make new memories at the beach house.

