2 women found shot to death in SUV, police searching for suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two women were shot to death in their vehicle in Cleveland Monday night.

According to police reports, it happened at just before 9 p.m. at East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two women shot inside of a Dodge Avenger.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates that the victims were traveling in their vehicle when shots were fired possibly from another vehicle described as a dark SUV.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.