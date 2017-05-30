13 suspected fatal drug overdoses in Cuyahoga County over Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND– At least 13 people lost their lives in suspected drugs overdoses in Cuyahoga County over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victims ranged in age from 21 to 60 years old. Of those who died, six were from Cleveland. Others were from Lakewood, Westlake, North Olmsted, Parma and Broadview Heights.

The cases are still under investigation and further testing.

In April, there were at least 41 confirmed deaths in the county from heroin or fentanyl overdoses, the medical examiner’s office said.

For more information on how to help those battling addiction, click here.