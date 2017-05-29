Weather Outlook: Partly to mostly sunny Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Slow moving and training thunderstorms dumped about 2-3″ with isolated higher amounts of rain in some backyards Sunday afternoon.

Memorial Day is looking beautiful! Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70’s. We couldn’t have a better forecast to honor those who have fallen protecting our freedom and our country.

After the holiday weekend there is a slight chance of showers followed by more sunshine and pleasant temps to round out the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

