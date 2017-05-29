Live video: Vigil for two Coventry Middle School students killed over weekend

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A vigil has been planned to remember the two young girls who died over the Memorial Day weekend when they were hit by a car.

The candlelight vigil is being held at 9:30 p.m. Memorial Day at Ingleside Park in Coventry.

The 8th grade girls, whose names have not yet been officially released were students at Coventry Middle School. They were among four 7th and 8th-grade classmates who were hit while crossing South Main street Sunday afternoon.

One seventh-grade student remained hospitalized in critical condition on Monday.

Authorities with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit County Crash team were continuing to work on their investigation

