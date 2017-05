JUPITER, Fla.– Tiger Woods was charged with driving under the influence on Monday.

The golfer was arrested in Jupiter, Florida and booked into jail shortly after 7 a.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on his own recognizance hours later.

Woods had surgery on his back last month. The 41-year-old has not played since February.

He turned pro in 1996 and won his first major the following year. He has 14 major titles and 79 PGA Tour wins.