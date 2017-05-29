Teen brings handgun to Cleveland Heights High School, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio– Police took a 15-year-old student at Cleveland Heights High School into custody last week for a having a gun on school grounds.

At about 9:30 a.m. on May 23, a gym teacher found a .22 caliber bullet on the floor in the gym room after the second period physical education class, according to the University Heights police reports.

A student returned to the gym and asked another teacher to unlock the gym door because he needed to find something. The teacher unlocked the door and watched as the student searched. When asked what he was looking for, the student would not say.

The teachers notified school officials.

A Cuyahoga deputy sheriff found the student in school and took him to the security office. The student denied knowing anything about the bullet and said he was looking for money in the gym.

Police searched the student’s book bag, which was in a locker, and found a handgun.

The student was taken to the police station and his parents were notified. University Heights police are investigating.