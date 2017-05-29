× Suspect in custody in hit-and-run that killed two in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police have a suspect in custody following deadly hit-and-run crash.

An SUV was traveling on East 93rd Street at a high rate of speed early Monday morning. Police said it struck two people near Union Avenue and left the scene.

The victims both died from their injuries. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as 63-year-old Leo Pinkard, of Maple Heights, and 55-year-old Denise Bradley, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the suspect was taken into custody on East 104th Street Monday afternoon after getting information from a witness. The SUV was also located.

The suspect is a 37-year-old man, whose name has not been released.

