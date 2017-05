CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying a boy found walking on West 130th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the boy, who is estimated to be between 9 and 10 years old, was walking in the rain wearing a T-shirt, shorts and no shoes.

Officers stopped him as he walked down the Interstate 71 ramp.

He was unresponsive and unable to answer any questions.

The boy was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.