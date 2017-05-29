Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Pork Chops with Peaches and Bourbon Glaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- 'Tis the grilling season and Chef Eric Wells from Sky LaRae's Culinary Service has created a recipe rich on flavor using fresh peaches and a splash of bourbon. FOX 8's Kristi Capel learned how to create a perfect summertime marinade for pork chops.

Click here to learn more about Sky LaRae's Culinary Services and to nominate a military couple for Chef Wells special Intimate Dinner for Two promotion.

Grilled Pork Chops with Peaches and Bourbon Glaze

1/3 cup bourbon

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

¼ cup honey

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Freshly ground black pepper

2 French cut pork chops, about ¾ inch thick

2 peaches, sliced into 1 inch pieces

Combine bourbon, soy sauce, honey, oil, ginger, garlic and black pepper in a measuring cup. Place pork chops in a gallon sized plastic bag or plastic container. Add peaches and pour bourbon mixture over pork; marinate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat grill or grill pan. Remove pork from marinade and save. Place pork chops and peaches on grill and cook for about 6 minutes on each side. Meanwhile, pour reserved marinade in a sauce pot and boil for about 3 minutes. When pork is finished, pour sauce over pork and peaches.