Forecast: partly cloudy and pleasant day on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - While most backyards were rain-free most of Monday, there were a few pop-up showers and thundershowers that managed to leave some fleeting raindrops in places:

The next weak cool front moves by tonight. Until it slides by, a few places may experience a local shower.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Most of them will have exited Ohio by mid-morning Tuesday, allowing for a fairly decent day with sunshine predominating.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!