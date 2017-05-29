Crews respond to apartment fire on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment on Cleveland's east side Monday afternoon.

The Cleveland Division of Fire were called to the building on Miles Avenue near East 102nd Street just before 3 p.m.

Cleveland Fire Spokesman Larry Gray said the fire started on the sixth floor. It was caused by unattended food left on the store.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Two people were examined at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Residents from as many as 22 apartments were displaced by the smoke and water damage, Gray said. The American Red Cross came to the scene to help.