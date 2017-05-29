Brunswick Hills house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP - Firefighters say a lightning strike may have sparked a massive fire Sunday night.

"We felt the bolt it about shook us out of our seat," said Barb Wojton. "...It looked like fog was rolling in but that's when the smoke was coming...it was terrifying, it was horrible."

Neighbors say it happened around 8 p.m. at the Crossings at West Valley condo development. Within minutes huge flames were shooting from the roof of units that house several families.

"It was like being at a big bonfire, the heat was tremendous," said neighbor and condo board member Al Brucker. "It's scary my house is probably about 200 feet from here. There's homes here and homes here it could have been any one of them, it could have been mine."

Monday firefighters were back on scene taking pictures and collecting evidence. They tell Fox 8 the cause of the fire is still under investigation but they are not ruling out a lightning strike as the possible cause.

"You can't predict where lightning is going to strike," said Brunswick Hills Township Fire Chief Anthony Strazzo. "It's just one of those things - an act of nature."

According to Brucker, two families along with a woman were displaced, an estimated total of six people. He says it could be weeks, possibly months before it's safe for everyone to move back in.