All Access Cafe, Connor Theater top list of new features at Rock Hall this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's going to be a jam-packed summer at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock Hall is finishing up it's latest renovations called "Museum 2.0."

Saturday, the ribbon was cut on the museum's new All Access Cafe, which features food by Cleveland chefs Rocco Whalen, Fabio Salerno and Jonathan Sawyer. The cafe offers a gourmet coffee bar, beers on tap, wine and lots of food. Guests can pick grab and go foods like salads, wraps and sandwiches.

Or, they can pick dishes like Sawyer's Crispy Chicken Wings Confit and Pork Miso Ramen; Whalen's Braised Chicken Burrito and Rapid Fire Pizza; and Fabio Salerno's Veggie Burger and Rice Bowl.

On July 1, the Connor Theater will open. It will feature arena-quality sound, huge video screens and other interactive features for fans at concerts and other events.

The Rock Hall will also open new free parking for motorcycles (first come, first served).

And there will be 50 live music shows as part of the Summer in the City Concert Series.

Additionally, the Rock Hall has announced new summer hours, along with staycation and vacation packages.

The summer hours run May 26-September 2:

May 26 through June 30 : 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays)

: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays) July 1 through July 31 : 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays)

: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays) August 1 through September 2: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays)

The packages include:

Hall Pass: Discounted admission to the Rock Hall and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Discover rock and roll legends and be part of the action with the greats of pro football all in one trip to the Northeast Ohio area. Purchase Hall Pass tickets online.

Science Rocks: Access the Rock Hall and Great Lakes Science Center with the option to add a film in the Science Center’s six-story, domed OMNIMAX® Theater. These neighboring attractions are perfect for a family staycation or vacation. Purchase Science Rocks tickets online.

Rock & Ride: Visit the Rock Hall for a fast-paced journey through the evolution of rock and roll music. Then, head to Cedar Point Amusement Park, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, for a hair-raising experience! Enjoy both attractions on the same day or use the tickets on different days. The Rock & Ride package is available here.

Rock, Ride & Football: Get into three amazing attractions for one great price! Available now at only $89, this package includes admission to Cedar Point Amusement Park, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Rock Hall. The Rock, Rides and Football package is available here.

**Read more about the Rock Hall, here**here.

