2 hit, killed while crossing the street in Cleveland; police searching for driver involved

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two people are dead after a hit and run crash on Cleveland's east side early Monday.

It happened less than one mile from the Fourth District Police Department, at the intersection of East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

A couple was leaving a club, walking across the street when a black SUV hit them.

The couple was killed, and the suspect fled the scene.

A witness said it happened very fast, and the two pedestrians had no time to react.

The witness also said the driver ran into parked cars along Kinsman Road.

Police haven't yet released any additional information.

