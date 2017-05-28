Weather outlook: Sunny start, then potential storms by this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Parades and services will have dry and partly sunny conditions through the morning hours, then eyes to the sky in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop mainly late afternoon through the evening.

The probability of a severe storm is pretty low however the threat does exist. We are in the SLIGHT risk zone today. If you have outdoor plans, keep checking our weather app to track the showers/storms. According to the Storm Prediction Center, basically the entire Buckeye State is included in the severe threat.

These storms are expected to develop first, along the warm front this afternoon. There will be a respite after around 8 p.m., then the cold front swings through. Here’s the map:

Timing these things is always problematic, but it's the best we can do based upon the information at hand.

Meanwhile, Memorial Day is looking beautiful! Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. We couldn’t have a better forecast to honor those who have fallen protecting our freedom and our country.

After the holiday weekend, there is a slight chance of showers followed by more sunshine and pleasant temps to round out the week.

