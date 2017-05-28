Weather: flood warnings remain in effect through Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Slow moving and training thunderstorms dumped about 2-3″ with isolated higher amounts of rain in some backyards Sunday afternoon.

FLOOD WARNINGS continue for Eastern Cuyahoga, Geauga and parts of Ashtabula County. Not good with more rain on the way overnight.

-Southeastern Ashtabula until 10 PM Sunday.

-Geauga and East Central Cuyahoga until 1:30 AM Monday.

-Northeastern Geauga and Southwestern Ashtabula until 7:15 AM Monday.

The first wave of showers and storms was triggered by a warm front. Now our second round is moving in and will continue through the early night with a cold front. I can’t rule out an isolated severe storm, but for the most part it’ll just be your garden variety storms. Everyone has a chance during this time frame…I know we had a few lucky southern counties that were dry all day! The showers and storms will exit by 3 AM. The sky will partially clear tonight with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees.

Memorial Day is looking beautiful! Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70’s. We couldn’t have a better forecast to honor those who have fallen protecting our freedom and our country.

After the holiday weekend there is a slight chance of showers followed by more sunshine and pleasant temps to round out the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

