Two children die after Summit County accident

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio – The Summit County Medical examiner has confirmed to Fox 8 news that two children have died after an accident in Coventry Township.

According to the report, 4 young people were struck by a vehicle on South Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

One female child died at the scene of the accident. Two others were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and Akron General Hospital. The child who was taken to Akron General, also a girl, passed away later in the evening.

The conditions of the other child hospitalized and the fourth child involved are not known.

The ages and identities of the children are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with Fox 8 for the latest as details become available.