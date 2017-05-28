Takuma Sato wins Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato has won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Japanese driver who wrecked on the final lap while dueling Dario Franchitti for the lead in 2012 held off Helio Castroneves over the final laps. He gave Andretti Autosport its second consecutive victory and third in the last four years.

He is the first Japanese driver to win “The Greatest Spectacle In Racing.”

Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan.

Catroneves already has three indy titles under his belt.

Pole-sitter Scott Dixon suffered a heart-stopping crash in the 53-rd lap, but he was able to walk away from the scene.