Photo gallery: Cleveland’s 13th Annual Firefighter Memorial Ride

CLEVELAND – Nearly one thousand gathered to honor our local fallen heroes Sunday during the 13th annual “Firefighter Memorial Ride” in Cleveland.

The ride comes just days after the death of Beachwood Fire Captain Michael Palumbo Jr. lost his battle with brain cancer. Palumbo is the inspiration for the Michael Palumbo Jr. Act. The law passed in January allows firefighters, disabled by cancer, to file for workers compensation.

“We think it’s important as a family to teach our kids everyday. I mean Memorial Day is important, but we think everyday to teach our kids the importance of supporting people who keep us safe,” said John Hudak, supporting the event with his wife Kim and their two young children.

The memorial ride honored four firefighters who died in 2016 in addition to awarding a total of five $1,000 dollar scholarships to firefighter and EMS students across Northeast Ohio.

“It makes me feel so honored and humbled and proud to serve this great country and also this great city Cleveland Ohio to serve our people,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, who served as the keynote speaker at the event. “Thank them for their service and their dedication because without them we wouldn’t have our freedoms our safety and our great nation.”