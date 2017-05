CLEVELAND – Congratulations are in order for Browns quarterback Cody Kessler, who announced that he has upped the Dawg Pound┬ápopulation.

Officially a dad to this little guy! Every one meet Koda! #GermanShepherdHuskyMix pic.twitter.com/1f7CqbljIL — Cody Kessler (@CodyKessler6) May 28, 2017

Well hello there Koda! Hang on a sec while we all say “awwwwwwwww!”

Kessler says that Koda is a German Shephard-Husky mix. We’re pretty sure he’s also a Browns fan.

Kessler was the Browns third round draft pick in 2016.