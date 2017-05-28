Navy skydiver dies when parachute fails to open

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A member of the Navy’s skydiving team was killed Sunday when his parachute malfunctioned during a team jump, the Navy said.

The team, known as the Leap Frogs, was conducting a coordinated jump into Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey as part of planned Fleet Week activities for New York Harbor, Rear Admiral John C. “Jack” Scorby Jr. said at a news briefing.

The parachute of the team member, a Navy SEAL, failed to open properly and he landed in the Hudson River, the Navy said.

Coast Guard personnel retrieved the parachutist and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit took him to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. ET, Scorby said.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to his family and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today,” Scorby said. “The cause of the mishap is under investigation and his next of kin are being notified at this time.”

The parachutist name has not been released.

Fleet Week is an annual weeklong celebration during which people in the New York area can meet “Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services,” according to the Fleet Week webpage.