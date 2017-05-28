Lee Fisher embraces both his new role in education – and his old profession in politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A former Ohio Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor believes he may have found the proverbial Fountain of Youth.

Well, sort of.

"I don't think I've ever felt younger in my life," Lee Fisher says, adding that "interacting every day with young law students...keeps me refreshed, it keeps me energized."

Fisher officially starts this summer as the Dean of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University.

He calls the position the "capstone" on a career that has taken him from the Ohio Legislature in 1980, to serving as both the Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor as a Democrat, and then away from elected office to work with mayors across the nation - a group that he thinks is on the rise.

"The only level of government that really works in America today is not the federal government, and it's not the state government; it's the local government," he says, "(so) mayors have become the engines of growth in America."

Fisher bemoans how his former profession has changed, saying gerrymandering, the corruption of big money, and redistricting have all played a part in the many stalemates that plague modern government.

But, he adds, when he teaches public policy, he hopes some students will choose a life as a politician.

"We need it more than ever," he says.

The first lesson he will teach: done right, public service is a noble profession.

"Many people in public office end up apologizing," he says.

"Well, trust me, Thomas Jefferson was a politician, Ben Franklin was a politician, George Washington was a politician...and we revere them."

He adds the ability to help people improve their lives means politics is one profession that can not only be satisfying, but also fulfilling.

Fisher says, in his new role, he hopes the law school prepares its students for an ever-changing future where constant, life-long learning will be required to keep up with the pace of technological change.

He says the school is already on the right course.

The recent "Wanna Cry" computer virus that froze many businesses and hospitals worldwide offers one example.

Cleveland-Marshall Law School has already started what it calls "The Center for Cybersecurity and Privacy."

"That issue has never been in the forefront more than today," Fisher says, "and we're almost getting an international reputation overnight because we're teaching our students to be knowledgeable in this area."

Fisher says he hopes that Marshall is headed "to a whole new level, as one of the great law schools in America, where we can learn law and live justice both."

And, he adds, he can't wait to get started.