Chardon High School student passes away after car accident

HUNTING VALLEY–A Chardon High School student has passed away after a single-car accident earlier this week, according to the Hunting Valley Police Chief.

Zachary St. Jean, 16, died from his injuries after he was hit by fence debris from Thursday’s crash, according to Chief Michael Cannon. The crash happened just before 2:00 pm.

Cannon tells Fox 8 St. Jean was driving on Fairmount Boulevard between SOM Center Road and went left of center. Then the car went back into the roadway, hit a ditch, then went into a tree.

St. Jean was taken to Hillcrest Hosptial.

According to a Facebook post from a Chardon Board of Education member, counselors will be on hand for students at the school on Tuesday, May 30th from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Chardon Schools also tweeted about Thursday’s tragedy involving the high school sophomore:

We are heartbroken at the loss of CHS student, Zach St. Jean. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family and all who knew and loved him. — Chardon Schools (@ChardonSchools) May 27, 2017