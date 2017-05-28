Boy’s terrifying fall from water slide captured on video

DUBLIN, Calif. — A fun visit to a new water park in Dublin, California, took a terrifying turn this weekend after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water slide, KRON reports.

It happened on opening day of The Wave on Saturday as the boy slid down The Emerald Plunge slide.

Dramatic video captured the moment as the boy fell out of the slide as frightened park goers looked on.

Fortunately, the boy walked away with just only scratches and did not require an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the park told KRON that the slide would remain closed until the city finds out what went wrong.

The Wave cost $43 million to build.

Saturday’s incident happened less than a year after another 10-year-old boy was killed on the world’s tallest water slide in Kansas City called Verrückt, which has since been shut down.

