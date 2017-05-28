12-year-old boy turns himself in after 8-year-old struck by dirt bike

CLEVELAND — A 12-year-old boy on Sunday morning turned himself in to Cleveland police for his alleged involvement in a dirt bike hit-and-run accident that happened at Kerruish Park Saturday evening.

Officials said the boy was with his grandparents when he turned himself in.

An 8-year-old child was struck by a dirt bike at around 7 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the dirt bike left the scene, police said.

The child was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital with a possible broken femur.

Further details were not immediately released.