Weather: dry through the evening, things change Sunday

CLEVELAND - Sunshine galore this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s! No worries for the BBQ’s this evening, we’re staying dry through the night.

Tomorrow things change…Parades and services will have dry and partly sunny conditions through the morning hours, then eyes to the sky in the afternoon.

Showers and storms will develop mainly late afternoon through the evening. The probability of a severe storm is pretty low however the threat does exist. We are in the MARGINAL risk zone tomorrow. If you have outdoor plans keep checking our weather app to track the showers/storms.

Memorial Day is looking beautiful! Mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 70’s. We couldn’t have a better forecast to honor those who have fallen protecting our freedom and our country.

After the holiday weekend there is a slight chance of showers followed by more sunshine and pleasant temps to round out the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

