× Two hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Erie near Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio –Two men were taken to the hospital after their small boat capsized on Lake Erie, Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident that happened near Waverly Road.

Eastlake Fire Chief, Ted Whittington, tells Fox 8 neighbors could hear the men yelling for help just before 1:30PM.

They were taken to Lake Health Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Chief Whittington says one of the victims was in ‘grave condition’ when dive teams pulled him out.

It’s also unclear if the men in the boat were wearing life vests.