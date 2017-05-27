× North Canton police officers save ducklings from storm drain

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Police officers respond to the call of duty every day on the job, and sometimes, that includes helping animals.

A couple of North Canton police officers on Saturday saved some ducklings from a storm drain.

In a picture posted on the department’s Facebook page, you can see one officer delicately scooping the ducklings to safety, while another shines a flashlight down the opening to help his colleague.

This is certainly not the first time a local service department has saved a family of ducks. Similar stories have happened in Bedford, Mentor and Massillon.

