LIVE VIDEO: Memorial service held for seven people killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Friends, family and community members will gather on Saturday to honor the lives of seven people who were killed in a house fire last week in Akron.

A memorial service is being held at noon, at The Word Church in Akron, on Brittain Road.

The fire on May 15 killed 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, and five children: 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said all seven died of smoke inhalation on the second floor. The fire tied for the deadliest blaze in city history.

Stanley Ford, 58, appeared by video in court Wednesday in Akron on seven charges of aggravated murder and one charge of aggravated arson.

Judge Ann Marie O’Brien denied bond to Ford, before issuing him a $7 million cash bond.

If charges are amended, Ford could face the death penalty.

Anyone with additional information relating to this fire is encouraged to call the

State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau tip line at 800-589-

2728.

**Continuing coverage, here**