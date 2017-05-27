Indians unveil Frank Robinson statue in Heritage Park

CLEVELAND – Frank Robinson, major-league baseball’s first African-American manager, was honored at Progressive Field on Saturday as the Indians unveiled a statue in his honor.
On April 8, 1975, Robinson became the first African-American manager in MLB history as a player-manager for the Indians. He served in that position until 1977, when he became the manager only.
Robinson was there for the ceremony at Heritage Park as was Hank Aaron, baseball’s all-time home run king from 1974-2007, and Sharon Robinson, the daughter of Jackie Robinson.
Frank Robinson played in the Majors for 21 years. He hit 586 home runs and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He managed 5 times after that, and served as a coach until 1987.