× Forecast: Comfortable temps with sunshine

CLEVELAND — Once breaks in the clouds began pushing through, it was a decent Friday afternoon, but just as quickly as it dried out, a warm front tossed a few showers into the region while most of us sleep between 2 AM and 7 AM:

But it looks like much of Saturday will be saved with drier air pushing more and more sunshine into the region.

Showers likely return for at least a part of Sunday, while Memorial Day may see enough improvement to call it a nice day.

