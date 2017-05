CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are looking for the suspect in a dirt bike hit-and-run accident at Kerruish Park.

Police say that an 8-yer-old was struck by a dirt bike at around 7 p.m. The driver of the dirt bike left the scene.

The child was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital with a possible broken femur.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is around 16-17 years old.

Contact Cleveland Police if you think you recognize the suspect.