Catch Meaning Music Fest on Sunday to honor teens killed in crash

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Two years ago, the lives of two Hawken High School students were taken just weeks before they were set to receive their diplomas.

Alex Doody and Josh Weil, both 18, were killed in a car accident on May 14, 2015.

Their fathers, Rick Doody and Michael Weil, last year decided to channel their grief into something positive by starting the foundation, Catch Meaning.

Alex’s phrase “catch me if you can,” and Josh’s interest in “man searching for meaning,” led to the Catch Meaning phrase.

“We think our boys have had tremendous meaning. They lived full lives, the captains of their teams, did well academically, got into great colleges. They had their whole lives ahead of them, to have meaningful lives that was so abruptly taken from them, and us– more than anything, the other people impacted by this to live meaningful lives,” Rick told Fox 8 News last year.

Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2nd annual Catch Meaning Music Fest! Don't miss out! #CatchMeaning https://t.co/Y8sZl1QU7F pic.twitter.com/idyEe3klvv — Catch Meaning (@CatchMeaningCLE) March 10, 2017

Catch Meaning will support causes that honor the boys and will help provide grants to other young adults like Alex and Josh.

Last year’s Catch Meaning Music Fest event was held at Jacob’s Pavilion.

This year, supporters can enjoy music, food and fun at the House of Blues on Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. Set to perform at the 2017 Catch Meaning Fest are RJD2, Break Science, Jakubi, Aaron Cohen, and Amoramora.

Tickets are $35.

For more information on Catch Meaning Fest, click HERE.

