× Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor split after 17 years of marriage

Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, are splitting up.

The couple announced their separation after 17 years of marriage on Friday by releasing the following statement to PEOPLE magazine:

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, married in May of 2000 in Kauai, Hawaii. Stiller popped the question to Taylor while in rehearsals for “Meet the Parents.”

The pair has costarred in “Zoolander,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Arrested Development” and “Zoolander 2.”

They have two children: Daughter Ella 15, and son Quinlin, 11.

**For more on this story, click here**