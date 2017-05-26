Yellow Cab to close after 90 years in business

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For almost a century, Clevelanders and visitors have been able to call on the Yellow Cab Company for a ride.

But the company is putting the brakes on it’s business.

Owner Brian McBride says competition from Uber and Lyft along with strict regulations have made doing business too expensive.

The company was started by McBride’s grandfather 90 years ago.

The company once employeed 4,000 drivers.

It now has about 300 self-employed contractors that drive for Westlake Cab, Westlake Express, and Zone Cab. All work under the Yellow Cab umbrella.

McBride told Fox 8 he will honor all contracts.

The company is expected to close in the next couple of months.