Yellow Cab Company closing after 90 years in the business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A longtime Cleveland company is going out of business.

The Yellow Cab Company is closing down after serving the area for 90 years.

Owner Brian McBride says it's getting hard to find drivers and that cab companies must abide by strict regulations that make doing business much more expensive.

The company once had 4,000 drivers, but it now has about 300 self-employed contractors.

Westlake Cab,Westlake Express and Zone Cab are all under the Yellow Cab banner.

An exact shut-down date hasn't been announced.

McBride's grandfather was the original owner of the Cleveland Browns. He hired back-up Browns players not on the regular roster to work at the cab company. So the football term "Taxi Squad" player originated here.