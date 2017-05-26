Weather Outlook: Cloudy, cool and damp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re all familiar with these late-spring systems. Like the spokes on a bicycle wheel, we keep seeing waves of showers interspersed within this cloudy, cool, and damp pattern. It’s all thanks to this upper low pressure system:

It takes until this morning for the showers to move out.

This low will be on the move replaced by enough dry air on Saturday to hopefully mean that it will be partly cloudy in most places most of the time. Showers are possible Saturday morning though.

But enjoy it, since that all-too-familiar pattern of cool, showery weather returns Sunday-Tuesday. On a brighter note, the chances of rain have slimmed down a bit on Memorial Day with the best chance during the late-PM hours.

No sign of any summer heat for a while…

