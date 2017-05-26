Video of students hugging security guard on last day of school goes viral

KENNESAW, Georgia– A school security guard in Georgia is going to be really missed this summer.

A video showing children hugging Jonathan Broadnax at Mount Paran Christian School has gone viral.

The school posted the video on its Facebook page, and said:

“Caught on security camera! Second-graders said thank you to #MPCSServantLeaders like Captain Broadnax. We know this was one of many heartfelt goodbyes for summer. Make this summer memorable #MPCSFamily! See you in August.”

In the video, you see the kids hugging him and giving him high-fives.

Captain Broadnax, a military veteran, told ABC News, the kids were thanking him for keeping them safe. “They were saying things like, ‘Thank you for protecting us. Thank you so much, Mr. Jonathan; thank you for keeping us safe.’ You can’t hear the sound on the video, but that was what they were actually saying. Oh man, I tell you, if the video ran just a little bit longer, you would see me run inside and cry.”