School not allowing teen to walk in graduation because she is pregnant

MARYLAND -- A teen girl in Maryland has been banned from walking at graduation because she is pregnant.

KDAF reports Maddi Runkle, who attends a Christian school, is five months pregnant.

Maddi, who has a 4.0 GPA, is reportedly allowed to attend graduation, but she can't walk across the stage and accept her diploma.

Her principal says it's all about accountability. He said she breached a contract signed by herself and her parents, in which she vowed she wouldn't have sex.

"Even though we love Maddi, even though we forgive her, there's still accountability," said Heritage Academy Principal Dave Hobbs. "Discipline is not the absence of love. Discipline is the application of love."

Many are responding online, arguing that her punishment is too harsh.

But Hobbs tells WJLA that Runkle was shown grace in that she wasn't expelled and can still attend graduation.

WJLA says the baby's father does not attend Runkle's school, and they don't plan to marry. Her baby is due in September.

