Missing: Rachon Bledsoe

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rachon Bledsoe, 16, has been missing since New Year's Day. He is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

He was last spotted in Lorain and was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket and a black skull-cap.

He is 5'4" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

