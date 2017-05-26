May 26, 2017 Road Trip: Northeast Ohio Makers

Northeast Ohio Makers Road Trip

Below is the list of talented makers featured on today’s show.

Rec Rays
www.recrayssunglasses.com

Tart Boutique
20145 Lake Rd
Rocky River, OH 44116
www.tartboutique.net

Liza Michelle Jewelry
www.lizamichellejewelry.com

Kindred Metal
www.kindredmetal.com

Champaign Paper
www.ChampaignPaper.com

Blair Ritchey
www.blairritchey.com

Blastmaster
www.blastmaster62.net

Cleveland Street Glass
www.clevelandstreetglass.com

Millstone Mercantile
www.millstonemercantile.com

Yates Perfumes and Apothecary
www.yatesapothecary.com

Sisters Scented Candles
1729 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
www.sisterscentedcandles.com

Cynde H Designs
cyndehdesigns.com