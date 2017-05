​

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are remembering one of their own on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Officer Jason West was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance on May 26, 2007.

Tonight, officers are gathering at sundown in front of city hall to honor him.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the man who shot and killed Officer West pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

