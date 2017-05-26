× Inmate escapes from Cleveland House of Corrections, steals prisoner van before being caught

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio– Police are investigating how an inmate escaped from the Cleveland House of Corrections at around 10:55 Friday morning.

According to Cleveland police, corrections officers returning inmates from court entered the facility property and drove into the secured area and took the inmates to the secured booking area.

Preliminary information indicates the corrections officers did not secure the inmate or the door to the sally port.

The female inmate ran out, tried to climb a fence, then got into a running prisoner van and drove through a fence, away from the property. The prisoner van contained the corrections officers’ weapons, police said.

The woman was taken into custody without incident by Highland Hills police officers. No one was injured.

Cleveland police say booking information for the woman, identified as Crystal Bullins, indicates she was originally in court for a contempt of court warrant and petty theft.

An investigation continues.