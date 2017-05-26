Here comes the pup! Local family throwing wedding for rescue dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here comes the... pup! You don't hear that every day. A couple of dogs are soulmates and about to say "I do!"

The pups -- Mazy and Batman -- are both rescue dogs and were neighbors. Their families say the idea started out as a joke and turned into a wedding.

The families say they have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, and note the wedding will be casual, but the dogs will be wearing tails.

**Watch the video, above, for more**

And, we are very excited to announce the pups will get married LIVE on FOX 8. The families have agreed to share the nuptials Monday, June 26 on FOX 8 News in the Morning.. so stay tuned for that!