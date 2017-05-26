Getting Quicken Loans Arena all dressed up for the NBA Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Preparations are underway to get Quicken Loans Arena dressed up for the Finals once again, and it is boosting business far beyond downtown.

At Inflatable Images in Brunswick, the Finals have added tens of thousands of dollars in business.

“Number one, obviously it adds to our bottom line, but in addition to that it gives us that credibility,” said co-owner David Scherba.

The company makes banners and inflatables that have been seen at the Q over the last three years, including covers on spherical barriers outside the main entrance that resemble basketballs.

Inflatable Images employees have designed, printed and sewn new covers for the 2017 Finals.

“When there are games in town, there are a lot things happening in downtown Cleveland, but it's far more reaching than that here we are in Brunswick, Ohio doing a ton of work for the Cavaliers, and it's just been magical for us,” Scherba said.

The Cavs said the new banners will go up outside the Q sometime around the middle of next week.

